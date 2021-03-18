DeWine: COVID-19 numbers optimistic but 'battle' not over

The governor directly connected the decrease in virus numbers to the state’s massive effort to vaccinate. But with more supply coming in, DeWine and other state leaders are running into vaccine hesitancy among certain groups, including the elderly and young people. Ohio is planning to address that with a number of TV and ad campaigns aimed at those individuals and their specific concerns around the virus.

“We continue to see the numbers trending downward and that is great for everyone," he said. “We are making progress. But the battle has to be fought every single day.”

On Friday, the state will expand eligibility to Ohioans who are 40 years and older.

While the number of coronavirus cases per capita in Ohio continues to fall, it is happening at a pace that could still take weeks to reach the level needed to end health orders in the state, according to state data.

Those orders will be lifted once the state hits the mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, DeWine said March 4. Those orders would include the statewide mask order and limits on attendance at sporting events and indoor entertainment events.

Ohio saw 143.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to newly released state Health Department figures. The number has dropped from 731 cases on Dec. 3 to 445 cases on Feb. 3, and to 155 cases last week.

Nearly 2.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio, or about 21% of the population, according to the Health Department. More than 1.4 million or about 12% of the population have completed vaccinations.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,801 new cases per day on March 2 to 1,456 new cases per day on March 16, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Research Project.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.