DeWine allows high school sports to continue amid pandemic

“I hope that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, ours student athletes, 24/7 to be as careful as they can," the governor said.

Ohio’s daily reported case numbers have dropped in recent days, and are well below the seven-day average of slightly above 1,000 confirmed cases. However, the governor said rates are climbing now in several rural counties.

DeWine hinted last week that sports will go ahead with limited attendance and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

High school sports' oversight body, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, also suggested last week that sports will go on.

DeWine's decision comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, halted school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday, citing the advice of local health officials and concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Other districts, such as Upper Arlington in suburban Columbus, are allowing students in contact sports such as football to work out in small groups or “pods.”

Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football this autumn, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.