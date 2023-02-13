Devils play the Blue Jackets after Tatar's 2-goal game

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 7-1. Tatar scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 35 goals and 32 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Brendan Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Hughes: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.