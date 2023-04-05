Devils host the Blue Jackets after Mercer's hat trick

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 7-1. Mercer scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 40 goals and 51 assists for the Devils. Mercer has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 19 goals and 52 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (leg), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

