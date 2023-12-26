Devils host the Blue Jackets after Meier's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -269, Blue Jackets +218; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Timo Meier's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Devils' 3-2 win.

New Jersey has a 17-13-2 record overall and a 5-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils have a 10-2-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Columbus has gone 11-18-6 overall with a 2-9-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are 5-6-4 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 6-3. Meier scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 14 goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and 16 assists for the Blue Jackets. Yegor Chinakhov has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.