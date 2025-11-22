DeVillasee and Cincinnati host Canisius

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Canisius after Caliyah DeVillasee scored 21 points in Cincinnati's 83-63 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bearcats have gone 1-1 in home games. Cincinnati is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-4 away from home. Canisius has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

Cincinnati is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Shariah Gailes is averaging 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 9.8 points.

