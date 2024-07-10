Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (7-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (3-8, 3.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -150, Tigers +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Detroit has a 20-23 record at home and a 43-49 record overall. The Tigers have gone 32-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has a 57-33 record overall and a 27-22 record on the road. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 17 home runs while slugging .491. Colten Keith is 13-for-41 with a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .275 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14-for-43 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.65 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.