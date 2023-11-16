Detroit takes on Cleveland on 9-game slide

Detroit looks to break its nine-game slide when the Pistons take on Cleveland
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Detroit Pistons (2-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against Cleveland after losing nine in a row.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 17-65 overall and 2-14 in Central Division play during the 2022-23 season. The Pistons shot 45.4% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (neck), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (ankle), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).

