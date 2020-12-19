Detroit seeks revenge on Wright State

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three outings while Wright State has assists on 51 of 99 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Detroit offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Wright State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

