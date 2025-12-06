Detroit Mercy takes on Cleveland State after Carter's 21-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Cleveland State after Ayden Carter scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy's 92-78 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Vikings have gone 2-1 at home. Cleveland State allows 87.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Titans have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cleveland State scores 79.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 81.3 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The Vikings and Titans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Wonders averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Dayan Nessah is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.3 points.

Carter is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.