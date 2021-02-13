Detroit looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

STREAK SCORING: Detroit has won its last four road games, scoring 81.5 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Cleveland State has 57 assists on 94 field goals (60.6 percent) across its past three outings while Detroit has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 76.6 points per game. The Titans have averaged 81.8 per game over their six-game winning streak.

