Detroit hosts Columbus after Larkin's 2-goal game

Detroit finished 9-13-1 in division action and 12-23-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 142 total goals last season while averaging 2.0 per game.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division action and 13-10-11 on the road in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled a .913 save percentage while allowing 2.5 goals on 29.8 shots per game last season.