Detroit All-Star Gleyber Torres exits game at Cleveland after taking elbow to head

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres left Saturday's game against Cleveland in the middle of the first inning after he took an elbow to the head while sliding into second base.

Torres got on base after drawing a walk with one out. On Riley Greene's ground ball, Cleveland second baseman Johnathan Rodriguez flipped the ball out of his glove to Brayan Rocchio. The shortstop though was drawn off the bag as Torres slid short of second base and was belted by Rocchio's glove and elbow as he fell.