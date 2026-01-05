Details of JJ Bleday's $1.4 million, 1-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds

Details of JJ Bleday’s $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds
FILE - Athletics right fielder JJ Bleday (33) in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

FILE - Athletics right fielder JJ Bleday (33) in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Details of JJ Bleday’s $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds:

2026 salary: $1.4 million

Performance bonuses (based on plate appearances):

$100,000 each for 350, 400 and 450; $150,000 each for 500 and 550

