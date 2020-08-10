DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

Ramírez, who made the last out in the ninth, advanced to third in the 10th on a one-out infield single by Carlos Santana and scored on DeShields' safety squeeze. One out later, Freeman singled to center to drive in Santana.

In the bottom of 10th, with the rain turning from light to heavy, Nomar Mazara started on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Luis Robert. James McCann followed with a fly to short center that dropped in front of Bradley Zimmer — who appeared to slip as he started to come in — for an RBI single.

Brad Hand then walked Danny Mendick to put runners on first and second before the game was suspended.

The game started as a battle of young aces with Lucas Giolito outdueling Shane Bieber.

Giolito allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while striking out nine and walking five. Giolito retired the final seven batters he faced, including striking out the side in the seventh, and left with Chicago holding a 3-2 lead.

Bieber allowed three runs in six innings while striking out eight. His ERA nearly doubled from 0.83 to 1.63.

PLESAC SENT HOME

According to a club official, Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland in a rental car after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols. The official said the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday following his win against the White Sox. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus. The Athletic first reported the team’s decision to send Plesac home.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, Chicago designated right-hander Drew Anderson for assignment and recalled right-hander José Ruiz from its alternate site. Anderson had been added to the active roster before Saturday's game. He allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings to earn the loss in Cleveland's 7-1 win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: DH Edwin Encarnación (left shoulder inflammation) missed his fifth straight game. He is improving and was scheduled to do more aggressive work in the batting cage Sunday night... SS Tim Anderson (strained right groin) will travel with the team to Detroit and is expected to test the injury with a full workout on Monday.

UP NEXT

Indians: Following a day off on Monday, RHP Mike Clevinger (1-1, 3.24 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 2.55 ERA) takes the mound Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates with Domingo Santana (24) and Mike Freeman after scoring on a sacrifice bunt by Delino DeShields during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Grounds crew members work on the rain-soaked field during the 10th inning of a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada can't make the play on a single by Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh