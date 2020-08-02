X

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Cincinnati at Detroit

news | 9 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers face the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (2-5, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-3, second in the NL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers went 22-59 on their home field in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .240 as a team.

The Reds finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Detroit leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

