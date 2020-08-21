X

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Cincinnati against St. Louis

By The Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (10-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-7, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.

The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. St. Louis leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

