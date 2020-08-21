Deputy pleads not guilty in fatal traffic stop shooting

Carroll County deputy Jacob Baker, 29, entered his plea Thursday during a brief court appearance. He was released on a person recognizance bond, and his attorney has said she's confident a review will show Baker acted reasonably and legally to protect himself.

Baker fatally shot Robert Sikon III, 41, of Carrollton, on Nov. 16. The vehicle was being driven by Sikon’s fiancee, who has said the two men “tussled” before Sikon ran and was shot in the back.