Deputy acquitted in man's fatal shooting during traffic stop

Carroll County deputy Jacob Baker, 30, had faced up to 11 years in prison if convicted in the November 2019 shooting. But a county jury returned a not guilty verdict late Friday afternoon after getting the case earlier in the day.

Baker fatally shot Robert Sikon III, 41, of Carrollton, after the two men “tussled” before Sikon ran and was shot in the back. Authorities have said an arrest warrant had been issued in September 2019 for Sikon, who was accused of failing to pay child support.