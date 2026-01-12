DePaul plays Xavier on 7-game road skid

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hits the road against Xavier looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Musketeers are 6-4 in home games. Xavier has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons are 1-6 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 6.4.

Xavier is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 47.1% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 61.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 63.1 Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Blue Demons face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is averaging 15 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Petra Oborilova is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Timm averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Novik is averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.