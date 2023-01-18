journal-news logo
X

Dennis scores 25, Toledo defeats Ohio 90-75

news
26 minutes ago
Led by Rayj Dennis' 25 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Ohio Bobcats 90-75 on Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 90-75 on Tuesday night.

Dennis added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (9-9, 1-4) were led by Elmore James, who posted 21 points. Dwight Wilson added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio. In addition, Ben Roderick finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Construction worker rescued from partial building collapse on Liberty...
2
Middletown group has served 42 homeless clients the first nine nights
3
Deteriorating Madison Twp. bridge to be replaced quicker than...
4
Oxford names acting police chief while Jones attends national academy
5
Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester Twp.
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top