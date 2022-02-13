Hamburger icon
Dennis, Rollins lift Toledo past N. Illinois 100-72

RayJ Dennis and Ryan Rollins scored 22 points apiece as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 100-72

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — RayJ Dennis and Ryan Rollins scored 22 points apiece as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 100-72 on Saturday.

JT Shumate added 20 points for the Rockets. The 22 points were a career high for Dennis, who added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rollins also had seven rebounds, while Shumate posted seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (20-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference).

Keshawn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (6-16, 3-9). Kaleb Thornton added 18 points. Anthony Crump had 12 points and six rebounds.

