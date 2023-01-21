journal-news logo
Dennis' 21 lead Toledo past Buffalo 86-77

By The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 21 points as Toledo beat Buffalo 86-77 on Friday night.

Dennis also contributed seven assists for the Rockets (13-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 20 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. JT Shumate was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.

LaQuill Hardnett finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls (9-10, 3-3). Buffalo also got 15 points from Curtis Jones. In addition, Isaiah Adams had 15 points.

Toledo led Buffalo at the half, 46-39, with Dennis (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Millner's jump shot with 11:08 remaining in the second half gave Toledo the lead for good at 64-63.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Toledo hosts Eastern Michigan while Buffalo travels to play Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

