Denkey leads Cincinnati against New York City FC

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC +119, FC Cincinnati +209, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Denkey leads Cincinnati into a matchup with New York City FC following a two-goal outing against Sporting Kansas City.

NYCFC is 4-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up 13 goals.

Cincinnati is 5-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has a 3-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has six goals for NYCFC. Hannes Wolf has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Denkey has six goals for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-2-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Jacob Arroyave (injured), Malachi Jones (injured).

Cincinnati: Teenage Hadebe (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.