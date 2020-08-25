Dems fault GOP, return cash tainted by Ohio bribery scheme

At least six have announced plans to shed the money: Galonski and Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, John Rogers of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Lisa Sobecki of Toledo, Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland and Thomas West of Canton.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, an Akron Democrat who received no FirstEnergy contributions and opposed the bailout bill, told the AP her caucus was being pragmatic when some of its members joined Republicans in electing Householder speaker last year — but that does not imply they are culpable in the sweeping corruption alleged against him.

“When someone perpetrates wrongdoing, it is the fault of that person or those persons who did that,” she said. “And I recognize that the blame-all-sides is an easy argument to make, but it is false in its presumption that there was any participation in wrongdoing (by Democrats). The charging documents lay out clearly who is at fault, at least according to the FBI, and that is who is at fault.”

Among Democrats in the Senate, Cleveland Sen. Sandra Williams, a co-sponsor of House Bill 6, benefited most from the energy giant's largesse, receiving $12,000 from the FirstEnergy PAC from 2017 through this year. Williams has not responded to repeated requests for comment. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, who voted in favor of the bailout bill, received $5,000, including $1,000 a month before the vote and $2,500 after it passed.

In committing her $1,500 in FirstEnergy donations to Lucas County Children's Services, Sobecki told The (Toledo) Blade she wanted to avoid "even the appearance of impropriety."

Upchurch said it was a step “to hold me accountable as an elected official.” He added, “To be clear, I have never considered a vote on legislation for any reason other than what is best for my district residents and Ohio citizens.”

Lepore-Hagan backed Householder for speaker, but she was a vocal opponent of the bailout bill. She donated her FirstEnergy contributions to ACTION, the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods.

“I’m confident they will use the funds to improve the quality of life in our community,” she said.

West is donating his FirstEnergy contributions to a Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship fund in his county. He said FirstEnergy serves part of his district and he supported the bill to save plant communities.

“My aim was to save good-paying union jobs, reduce utility bills and save a balanced and more diversified platform of energy in Ohio,” he said.

