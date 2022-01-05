Democrats running for Ohio governor pick their running mates

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is seeking a second term, is facing a primary challenge from former GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone, a farmer from central Ohio.

Republicans have controlled the state’s top elected office the past three decades, winning all but one election over that span.

Whaley and Cranley, whose terms as mayor just ended, have been friends for several years.

Cranley said Wednesday he chose Fedor to be his running mate because of her experience and wisdom, saying the former teacher has sought to hold rogue charter schools accountable and fought for abortion rights.

Fedor, who has served in the Ohio House and Senate since 2002, surprised her fellow lawmakers in 2015 during a debate over a bill restricting abortions when she shared her story of being raped while in the military and having an abortion.

Feminist leader Gloria Steinem endorsed Cranley’s bid Wednesday, saying in a statement released by the campaign that she formed a bond with Fedor after she spoke about being raped.

“I can think of no one who has more courageously represented the needs of her constituents, including the often forgotten welfare of women and girls,” Steinem said in the statement.

Whaley, who has the endorsement of Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, said Stephens has a history of helping more families buy their own homes and providing assistance for small businesses. She's currently the head of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation.

“She’s exactly the type of leader we don’t have enough of in this state,” Whaley said.

Republicans, meanwhile, said Ohio’s Democrats have a record of choosing candidates who are too far left.

“Whaley and Cranley’s running mates have little chance of inspiring working families who have borne the brunt of Democrats’ mounting crime crisis and record of failure,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Dan Lusheck said in a statement.

This story has corrected the spelling of Fedor's first name to Teresa, not Theresa.