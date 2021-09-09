Democrats, NAACP sue over Ohio stand-your-ground gun bill

The lawsuit names Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as the lone defendant. Spokesperson Steven Irwin said the Attorney General's Office is reviewing the lawsuit.

The NAACP said eliminating the duty to retreat makes it “easier to kill human beings without the perpetrators facing any legal consequences," a problem that would especially imperil “human beings” who are Black Ohioans.

“Black Americans experience disparate outcomes, including for example in the criminal justice system, where Stand Your Ground laws exacerbate disparities in outcomes between shootings of Black and white victims, with shootings of Black victims deemed justified much more frequently than shootings of white victims,” the lawsuit said.

The Ohio Organizing Collaborative said the new law would require it to retrain canvassers on how to remain safe while engaging in nonpartisan voter education and grassroots community organizing.