Democratic group sues over Ohio GOP’s new congressional map

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s legal arm on behalf of a group of Ohio voters.

Its legal action challenges a final map of U.S. House districts that sprinted through the Ohio Statehouse last week, passing without Democratic support and going on to be signed Saturday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Because it lacked support from Democrats, the map will hold for just four years, rather than the typical 10.