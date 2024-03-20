Demary scores 16 as Georgia defeats Xavier 78-76 in NIT

Demary shot 7 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Bulldogs (18-16). RJ Melendez scored 14 points and added four steals. Noah Thomasson had 12 points and shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers (16-18) were led by Desmond Claude, who recorded 30 points, five assists and two steals. Quincy Olivari added 11 points and two steals for Xavier. Abou Ousmane finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Justin Hill scored 10 points in the first half for Georgia, who led 46-34 at the break. Georgia used an 11-0 run in the second half to build a 23-point lead at 65-42 with 13:26 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.