journal-news logo
X

Deloney scores 20, Vermont defeats Ball State 78-73

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Aaron Deloney's 20 points, the Vermont Catamounts defeated the Ball State Cardinals 78-73 on Friday

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Aaron Deloney's 20 points helped Vermont defeat Ball State 78-73 on Friday.

Deloney also had seven rebounds for the Catamounts (2-5). Kameron Gibson scored 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Dylan Penn recorded 14 points and went 6 of 14 from the field. The Catamounts ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The Cardinals (3-2) were led in scoring by Jaylin Sellers, who finished with 21 points. Jalen Windham added 12 points and two steals for Ball State. Payton Sparks also had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
2
Missing Middletown teen located: Family calls return ‘amazing’
3
1991 Badin High School grad conquers Appalachian Trail
4
Cincinnati draws 2nd biggest TV viewership of USA World Cup opener
5
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top