Delay allowed in charging Ohio man accused in Capitol breach

Defendant Justin Stoll is accused of declaring in one video, “D.C.’s a war zone!...You ain’t got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol…. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”

When one YouTube viewer said they'd saved his video, Stoll warned that if the viewer took action to “ever jeopardize me, from being with my family,” then the person would meet his or her maker, and that he would be the one to “arrange the meeting,” according to a federal complaint.