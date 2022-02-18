Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

DeJulius lifts Cincinnati past Wichita St. 85-76

news
30 minutes ago
David DeJulius had 17 points and six assists as Cincinnati got past Wichita State 85-76

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius registered 17 points and six assists as Cincinnati beat Wichita State 85-76 on Thursday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 15 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (17-9, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). John Newman III added 13 points. Abdul Ado had four blocks.

Ricky Council IV had 17 points for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7). Dexter Dennis and Tyson Etienne each had 14 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Shockers for the season. Cincinnati defeated Wichita State 61-57 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Last of UDF’s founding family members dies at 101
2
Top local news for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
3
Ohio reports fewest number of COVID inpatients since August
4
Top ways to save on groceries, as food prices soar
5
The Blank Space of Hamilton closes
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top