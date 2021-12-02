DeJulius helps Cincinnati hold off 59-58 Miami (Ohio) 59-58

Mekhi Lairy hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to pull Miami (Ohio) within 1 of Cincinnati, but the Bearcats were able to hold off the RedHawks despite missing the front end of two 1-and-1 free-throw tries in the final 25 seconds. Dalonte Brown missed a jumper at the buzzer for Miami.

Abdul Ado and Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points apiece to lead the Bearcats (6-2).