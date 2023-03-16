DeJulius has 21, Cincinnati downs Virginia Tech 81-72 in NIT

DeJulius had six rebounds and seven assists for the Bearcats (22-12). Landers Nolley II scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Justyn Mutts led the Hokies (19-15) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Grant Basile added 17 points and seven rebounds for Virginia Tech. Hunter Cattoor also recorded 13 points.