DeJulius carries Cincinnati over South Florida 70-59

news
43 minutes ago
David DeJulius had 24 points as Cincinnati got past South Florida 70-59

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David DeJulius had 24 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 70-59 on Wednesday night.

Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (16-7, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points and Abdul Ado had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Sam Hines Jr. had 12 points for the Bulls (7-15, 2-8). Jamir Chaplin and Caleb Murphy each had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

