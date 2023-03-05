X
Dark Mode Toggle

DeJulius' 30 lead Cincinnati past SMU 97-74

news
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the SMU Mustangs 97-74 on Sunday led by David DeJulius' 30 points

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius' 30 points led Cincinnati past SMU 97-74 on Sunday.

Dejulius also contributed six assists for the Bearcats (20-11, 11-7 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Mustangs (10-21, 5-13) were led in scoring by Zhuric Phelps, who finished with 17 points. SMU also got 14 points and six rebounds from Mo Njie. Efe Odigie also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Driver crashes into Tano Bistro in Hamilton
2
2 arrested after alleged safecracking attempt at Madison Twp. home
3
Norfolk Southern derailment second in Clark County in less than a year
4
Artist turns litter collected on Miami University-Oxford campus into...
5
Licenses and registrations: Some Butler County municipalities regulate...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top