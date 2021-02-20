Defense shines as Dayton beats Saint Louis 76-53

Dayton dominated the first half and led 43-23 at the break. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Flyers’ 43 first-half points marked a season high for the home team, while the 23 first-half points for the Billikens were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 10 points for the Billikens (11-4, 4-3), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss.