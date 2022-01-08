Hamburger icon
Defense shines as Cleveland St. tops Robert Morris 78-77

Torrey Patton recorded 18 points as Cleveland State narrowly defeated Robert Morris 78-77

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Torrey Patton recorded 18 points as Cleveland State edged past Robert Morris 78-77 on Friday night.

Tre Gomillion added 14 points for the Vikings, who forced a season-high 20 turnovers..

After Yahel Hill made two free throws to give Cleveland State a 78-75 lead with 14 seconds remaining, the Vikings did not allow a 3-point attempt and Robert Morris' Kam Farris made a layup for the final margin.

Hill had 12 points for Cleveland State (9-3, 5-0 Horizon League). D'Moi Hodge added 11 points.

Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 24 points for the Colonials (2-12, 0-5). Enoch Cheeks added 12 points. Jaron Williams had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

