DeBrusk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blue Jackets 3-2

A streaking Bemstrom scored on a rush 4:31 into the game, outracing Brandon Carlo and lifting a shot over Ullmark's glove from the left circle for his fifth of the season.

Late in the first, Boston's Brad Marchand put a monstrous hit on Andrew Peeke at the glass in the Columbus end. With Peeke on the ground and no penalty call, DeBrusk got a breakaway and scored at the other end.

The Blue Jackets were livid, and Jakub Voracek picked up a 10-minute misconduct penalty for raging at with officials. Marchand and Peeke tangled in the second period with both penalized for roughing, and Peeke went to the box again in the third for taking Marchand down.

Smith put the Bruins up 2-1 in the second with a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Merzlikins amid heavy traffic in front for his 16th. Werenski, returning after three games out with a concussion, beat Ullmark with 16 seconds remaining in the period, the defenseman's 11 of the season and first tally since March 10.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Caption Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth, left, chases the puck in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson, left, works against Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, passes the puck in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon