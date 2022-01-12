DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

Jenner put Columbus on the board, scoring off a behind-the-net feed from Nyquist at 12:51 of the first period for his team-leading 14th goal.

DeBrincat pulled the Blackhawks even 24 seconds later, burying a blueline pass from Riley Stillman past Korpisalo’s glove side.

DeBrincat’s goal continued an 11-game point streak against the Blue Jackets, dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

The Blackhawks went up 2-1 after Philipp Kurashev outraced Jake Bean and found the trailing de Haan, who scored his first of the season at 15:10 of the second. His previous goal came on Jan. 22, 2021, a span of 70 games.

Murphy, an Ohio native, made it 3-1 at 6:36 of the third period with a shot from the left circle. Patrick Kane’s helper extended his assist and point streak to five games.

Nyquist got Columbus within one on a short-handed goal at 18:39, before DeBrincat slammed the door with an empty-netter with 14 seconds remaining for his team-leading 25th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Chicago hosts Montreal on Thursday.

Columbus visits Carolina on Thursday.

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski fight for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke to control the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, looks for an open pass as Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)