Death penalty won't be sought in Ohio police officer's death

DelRio was with other task force members serving a drug-related warrant at a Dayton house in November 2019 and was shot in the face as he was entering a basement, authorities said. He died after being taken off life support several days later. Police said large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons were found at the residence.

Goddard and two other men are accused of having participated in a drug conspiracy that led to the officer’s death. Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty against the other two defendants.

DelRio was last week honored for the first time at the Montgomery County annual law enforcement memorial ceremony. On Friday, the Ohio Narcotics Association Regional Coordinating Officers named its Valor Award after DelRio, who was posthumously given the 2021 Valor Award.