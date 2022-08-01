Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who fatally shot couple

Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and was sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark County panel.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by Brinkman’s attorneys that he should be spared because of childhood abuse he suffered and mental health issues. They said those factors along with remorse he's shown for the killings don't outweigh the brutal nature of the attack.