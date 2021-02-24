Death penalty to be sought in slain woman, missing son case

The Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday that 21-year-old Desean Brown is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder as well as abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering.

Brown was earlier charged with having killed 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore on or about Dec. 5 in her apartment in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati. Her body was found about a week later near a bridge in downtown Cincinnati. The county coroner said she died of stab wounds.