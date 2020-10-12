Death penalty not sought for 2 of 3 men in detective's death

The Dayton Daily News reports that prosecutors filed a motion informing the court that capital punishment will not be sought against Cahke Cortner and Lionel Combs III.

The two are charged with brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder in a drug-trafficking scheme in the death of 55-year-old Dayton detective Jorge Del Rio. Authorities said Del Rio died days after he was shot Nov. 4 while working with a federal drug task force serving a search warrant.