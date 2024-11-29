De'Andre Hunter scores 23 points as the Hawks beat the NBA-best Cavs again, 117-101

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 29 points and Evan Mobley added 24 points, including seven dunks.

Atlanta won 135-124 at Cleveland on Wednesday night as Young set a career high with 22 assists. Young leads the NBA in assists 12.5 per game.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell was primarily defended by Dyson Daniels as he missed his first 10 shots from the field before sinking two 3-pointers late in the first half. Mitchell made only 5 of 23 shots and finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... After missing four games for left knee injury management, G Caris LeVert had eight points.

Hawks: Led by Hunter, Atlanta's bench outscored Cleveland's reserves 50-28.

Key moment

After leading 52-50 at halftime, Clint Capela helped the Hawks pull away in the third quarter. Capela had three consecutive baskets as the Hawks stretched the lead to 67-57.

Key stat

The Hawks matched their scoring high for a quarter this season by outscoring the Cavaliers 39-23 in the third period. They also scored 39 points in the second quarter of a 121-116 win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 6.

Up next

The Cavaliers will host Boston on Sunday. Atlanta visits Charlotte on Saturday.

