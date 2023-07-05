De La Cruz leads Reds against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

Cincinnati Reds (47-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-51, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 6.66 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -124, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals after Elly De La Cruz had four hits on Tuesday in an 8-4 win over the Nationals.

Washington has a 13-29 record at home and a 34-51 record overall. The Nationals have a 21-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 47-39 overall and 24-18 on the road. The Reds have a 37-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 13-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.