De La Cruz leads Reds against the Marlins after 4-hit game

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Miami Marlins after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Marlins on Monday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds (54-58, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (42-71, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -154, Marlins +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Marlins on Monday.

Miami is 42-71 overall and 22-35 in home games. The Marlins have a 32-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 54-58 overall and 26-27 on the road. The Reds are 40-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads Miami with 17 home runs while slugging .427. Jonah Bride is 10-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 20 home runs while slugging .496. Santiago Espinal is 12-for-25 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

