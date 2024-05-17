De La Cruz leads Reds against the Dodgers following 4-hit performance

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Elly De La Cruz had four hits on Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Dodgers
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (19-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (2-3, 4.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Dodgers: James Paxton (5-0, 2.58 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -213, Reds +177; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Elly De La Cruz's four-hit game on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 29-17 overall and 15-9 at home. The Dodgers have a 16-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati is 10-12 on the road and 19-25 overall. The Reds have a 15-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .360 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with nine home runs while slugging .516. Will Benson is 6-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 3-7, .254 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (migraine), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

