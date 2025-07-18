D.C. United takes road losing streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -300, DC United +700, Draw +416; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits the Columbus Crew aiming to stop a three-game road slide.

The Crew are 8-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 38 goals led by Diego Rossi with 11.

United is 2-8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has scored 19 goals while conceding 43 for a -24 goal differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has scored 11 goals with three assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has six goals for United. Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 2.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

United: Jacob Murrell (injured), Kristian Fletcher (injured), Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Christian Benteke (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.