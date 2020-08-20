DC United takes on FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action

DC United (1-2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-3-0, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati takes on DC United in conference play.
FC Cincinnati went 6-22-6 overall and 3-11-3 at home in the 2019 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.9 goals on 3.6 shots on goal per game last season.
DC United went 13-10-11 overall in the 2019 season while going 7-4-6 on the road. DC United scored 43 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 43.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: None listed.
DC United: Paul Arriola (injured).
